Cookery: Recipes from ‘The Roasting Tin Around The World’

Chermoula roasted tuna recipe with peppers, chickpeas and raisins

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

To make the chermoula:

45g fresh mint, leaves only

1 1⁄2tsp ground cumin

1 1⁄2tsp ground paprika

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

3tbsp olive oil

A pinch of sea salt

1 preserved lemon or 1⁄2 lemon, zest only, and 1tsp white vinegar

3 colourful pointy peppers, halved

1 medium aubergine, cut into eighths

1 red onion, cut into 1cm slices

300g cherry tomatoes, with their vines

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained

4 nice thick tuna steaks

100g raisins

100ml warm water

A handful of flaked almonds

To serve:

A handful of fresh mint

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas 6.

2. Tip all the chermoula ingredients into a blender and blitz until combined. Taste and add a little more salt as needed.

3. Tip the peppers, aubergine, onion, cherry tomatoes with their vines and the chickpeas into a roasting tin large enough to more or less hold the vegetables in one layer. Mix through three-quarters of the chermoula, making sure to coat the vegetables evenly, then transfer to the oven and roast for 40 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, spread the remaining chermoula all over the tuna steaks, then return them to the fridge to marinate. Don’t wash the blender – tip in the raisins and water, stir and set aside.

5. Once the vegetables have had 40 minutes, tip in the raisins and liquid.

Remove the tomato vines, squash down the tomatoes, then lay the tuna over the vegetables. Scatter over the almonds, then return to the oven for 10–12 minutes, until the tuna is just cooked and the almonds are crisp.

6. Scatter over the mint and serve.

Korean-style aubergines with spring onions and sesame rice recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

200g basmati rice, rinsed

2 cloves of garlic, unpeeled

2 leeks, or 1 small Chinese cabbage, thinly sliced

400ml vegetable stock

1tbsp sesame oil

2 aubergines, cut into 1.5cm slices

1tsp sea salt flakes

3 fat spring onions, very thinly sliced

1tbsp sesame seeds

For the dressing:

15g Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru)

30ml sesame oil

30ml rice vinegar

30ml soy sauce

5cm ginger, grated

1 clove of garlic, finely grated

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 210°C fan/230°C/gas 8.

2. Tip the rice and garlic into a wide lidded casserole dish or a medium roasting tin, then evenly cover with the sliced leeks or Chinese cabbage.

Pour over the vegetable stock and sesame oil, then lay the aubergines over the top in one layer.

Scatter over the sea salt, cover with the lid or very tightly with foil (this is important or the rice won’t cook properly), then transfer to the oven and bake for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, mix the dressing ingredients together. As soon as you take the tin out of the oven, remove the lid or foil and dress the aubergines with the red pepper dressing.

4. Scatter over the spring onions and sesame seeds and serve hot.

Peach and dulce de leche cake with meringues

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

225g olive oil

225g dulce de leche (you can use tinned Nestlé caramel, sold next to the condensed milk)

50g caster sugar

4 free-range eggs

225g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

3 under-to just-ripe peaches, thinly sliced

To serve:

175g dulce de leche (this is the remaining caramel in the tin)

A handful of crushed shop-bought meringues

Crème fraîche or lightly whipped cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/180°C/gas 4.

2. In a food processor or by hand, mix the olive oil and dulce de leche together with the sugar until well combined, then beat in the eggs, one at a time. Fold in the flour and baking powder, then pour into a 26cm by 20cm roasting tin or cake dish.

3. Arrange the sliced peaches over the batter, then transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the tin for 10 minutes.

4. Melt the remaining dulce de leche in a pan until smooth and pourable, then drizzle this over the warm cake. Scatter with a handful of crushed meringues, then serve with crème fraîche or lightly whipped cream alongside.

Notes: As this cake contains fresh fruit, if you are not eating it on the day you make it, store it in the fridge. I like to warm it up slice by slice in the microwave – 30 seconds on high.