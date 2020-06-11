Met Éireann forecast shows thunderstorms in Ireland well into next week

Met Éireann's weather forecast for the weekend and the early parts of next week show humid and unsettled conditions prevailing.

According to the national forecaster, Friday will be a fairly cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain. However, good dry periods will develop during the afternoon before a further pulse of rain moves in across the southeast of the country on Friday evening. A humid day with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 or 20 degrees, mildest in the northwest, in moderate to fresh northeast winds.

Outbreaks of rain will develop across much of Leinster and Munster on Friday night but it looks set to hold largely dry in Connacht and Ulster until morning. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate northeast winds.

Met Éireann's latest forecast continued: "A showery day is expected across the country on Saturday with longer spells of rain likely in some areas. Feeling warm in any sunny spells with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees as winds fall mostly light. A good deal of dry weather overnight but with a few scattered showers. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

"Warm and humid on Sunday with sunshine and heavy showers. There is a risk of heavy and prolonged downpours in places with a few thunderstorms breaking out. Highest temperatures ranging 18 to 23 degrees with generally light winds but gusty around heavy showers. Humid overnight with some scattered showers and the ongoing risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

"A warm and humid day on Monday with hazy sunny spells but also scattered heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light, variable winds. Isolated showers overnight with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

"Another day of sunny intervals and scattered heavy showers is expected on Tuesday with the ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees."