All meat products from Midland butcher recalled

All meat, meat products and meat preparations from a butcher in the Midlands has been recalled.

All products from JLM Foods and JLM Family Butchers, Main Street, Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath.

A Food Alert was issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland. The FSAI released pictures of some of the products covered by the recall.

The FSAI said the items have been recalled due to processed in an unapproved establishment, and were not subject to official control adding that the traceability and accuracy of the labelling information provided is non-compliant.

The recall order applies to all batch codes, all use by dates

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their customers and recall the affected meat, meat products and meat preparations and advise their retail customers to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores.

Caterers should not use the implicated meat, meat products and meat preparations.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products.