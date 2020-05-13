We're not codding! One kilo of cannabis fished by Irish trawler 80 miles off the coast

We're not codding! One kilo of cannabis was fished by an Irish trawler 80 miles off the south coast recently.

The haul landed at Kilmore Quay and was reported to Gardaí with enquiries ongoing.

Gardaí added: "We were trawling for a hook line or some-fin catchy to say after herring about this..."

