Celebrating volunteers on International Red Cross Day

On International Red Cross Day (May 8), Irish Red Cross Chairperson Pat Carey has thanked Irish Red Cross volunteers for their hard work during the Covid-19 crisis.

“On this, International Red Cross Day, I’d like to personally thank the Irish Red Cross volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the global pandemic.

“Our members have shown, once again, that their dedication to their communities is unrivalled. Locally and nationally, Irish Red Cross members have been supporting people who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis. In these times it is especially important that we take a minute to recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes by volunteers all over the country."

Irish Red Cross volunteers across Ireland have been instrumental in supporting communities during the Coronavirus crisis. Their work has given a lifeline to cocooning people and isolated, vulnerable people who would otherwise be unable to access groceries and vital medicines. Volunteers have also distributed goods and food generously donated to the organisation by companies.

Using their ambulances and support vehicles, members have transported patients for chemotherapy, dialysis etc. and evacuated residents from care homes where they were at risk of contracting Covid-19. IRC volunteers have also safely moved people from Direct Provision centres into isolation units, at the request of the Department for Justice.

Irish prisons are still without a confirmed case of Coronavirus thanks to the extraordinary efforts of in-prison IRC volunteers who have been working closely with prison authorities, distributing information about the virus and ensuring that proper infection prevention procedures are in place. The prisoners and prison officers have worked together to ensure that the prisons remain virus-free.