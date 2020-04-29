Driver arrested after Gardaí detect suspected heroin and an offensive weapon in vehicle
Driver arrested after Gardaí detected suspected heroin and an offensive weapon in vehicle
A driver has been arrested after Gardaí detected suspected heroin and an offensive weapon in a vehicle.
Also read: Longford gardaí seize two vehicles as #OperationFanacht intensifies ahead of bank holiday weekend
Gardaí in Tipperary stopped this vehicle (pictured above) on Monday night.
Suspected heroin and an offensive weapon were located in the vehicle.
Also read: Pedestrian deaths double in 2020 as gardaí issue new warning
Gardaí said: "The driver tested positive for cocaine and opiates. The driver was arrested and has a court appearance."
Check out the tweet below:
Gardai in Tipperary stopped this vehicle last night. Suspect heroin and an offensive weapon were located in the vehicle. The driver tested positive for Cocaine and Opiates. The Driver was arrested and has a court appearance. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/5hCBywNZpm— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 28, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on