Driver breached travel restrictions 'going to his friend's house to use the sauna'

A driver breached travel restrictions by "going to his friend's house to use the sauna", Gardaí have said.

The car pictured above turned from a checkpoint at Clonminch, Offaly.

The vehicle and driver had no insurance, licence, tax or NCT.

The driver's journey was "going to his friends house to use the sauna..."

Gardaí added: "It's 20 degrees outside. Court for driving offences and file to Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to travel restrictions."