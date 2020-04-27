Gardaí seize vehicle with tax out of date by 391 days after driver tried to evade checkpoint
Gardaí have seized a vehicle with tax out of date by 391 days after the driver tried to evade a checkpoint.
The Roads Policing Unit in Naas seized the vehicle in Kildare Town after the driver tried to evade a checkpoint and turn back.
Gardaí said: "Essential journeys only while public health guidelines remain in place, till 5th May."
Roads Policing Unit, Naas seized a vehicle in Kildare Town with its tax out of date by 391 days. Driver tried to evade checkpoint and turn back.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2020
Essential journeys only while public health guidelines remain in place, till 5th May. #InThisTogether#StayAtHome#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/3VinIB7RGk
