'High risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time,' says forecaster
'High risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time,' says forecaster
A mixed week ahead with just a few showers Monday and Tuesday along with bright spells but much cooler than last week, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
Also read: Gardaí investigate deaths of two women at midlands homeless accommodation
According to www.carlowweather.com, there is some uncertainty around Wednesday but "high risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time".
He added: "Back to mix of showers and bright spells Thursday and Friday."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on