'High risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time,' says forecaster

‪A mixed week ahead with just a few showers Monday and Tuesday along with bright spells but much cooler than last week, says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Also read: Gardaí investigate deaths of two women at midlands homeless accommodation

According to www.carlowweather.com, there is some uncertainty around Wednesday but "high risk of a spell of wet and possibly windy weather for a time".

He added: "Back to mix of showers and bright spells Thursday and Friday."

Also read: 11 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford