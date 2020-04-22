'We can still recycle and not illegally dump,' shocking incident near major Irish road

"We can still recycle and not illegally dump," said Gardaí after a shocking fly-tipping incident near a major Irish road.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Garda Commercial Unit identified this illegal dumping (pictured above) on Tuesday near the N7.

Also read: Granard councillor hits out at increase in illegal dumping

Gardaí said: "We have identified the person involved and have passed on details to the local Council to prosecute."