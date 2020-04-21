Over 8,000 people have recovered from coronavirus in Ireland

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has confirmed that over 8,000 people have now recovered from coronavirus in Ireland.

The news came as it qas revealed 44 more people have sadly died with Covid-19 in Ireland. The deaths were notified to authorities today, Tuesday, April 21. The death toll in Ireland now stands at 730.

Tony Holohan also confirmed 388 new cases in Ireland, a further reduction compared to the last number of days.

There is now a total of 16,040 confirmed Covid cases in Ireland.

55% of patients have fully recovered from Covid-19, 8,377 out of 15,186 cases with up to date analysis done for today's NPHET meeting. A further 4,232 people are in the first 14 days since their diagnosis and have not required hospital admission.

111,584 tests had been carried out in Ireland and completed as of midnight on Monday.

Of today's 44 deaths, 37 were in the East, 2 in the West, 2 in the North-West and 3 in the South.

26 females, 18 males with a median age of 87.