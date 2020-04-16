Two workers at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny die from Covid-19

Two workers at St Luke's Hospital have died from Covid-19.

It is understood that the two health service staff were in their 40s and 50s. It's reported that the woman died in the hospital on Wednesday and the man died at his home on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group has confirmed the tragic news.

I can sadly confirm that two healthcare workers from St Luke's General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny have passed away, having tested positive for Covid-19," said the spokesperson.

"We wish to extend our sincere condolences to their family friends and colleagues."

SIPTU Health Division has also expressed its condolences to the families of two health workers at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny who died after contracting the coronavirus.

The workers who were employed as support staff at the hospital were members of SIPTU and are deeply mourned by their colleagues and friends, SIPTU Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and friends of our two deceased members. The colleagues of these two workers as well as the members and staff of the Union’s health division are deeply shocked by their deaths. These two workers have made the ultimate sacrifice while assisting in the fight against the Covid-19 virus,” he said.