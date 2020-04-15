Up in the air! 'A lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday,' says forecaster
There's a "lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday", says forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
It will be "another nice day [on Thursday] but some showers will push into Southern areas in the evening", according to www.carlowweather.com.
He added: "A lot of uncertainty around the forecast for Friday but latest charts show most of the rain just catching the Southern coastal counties."
