Four men arrested and weapons seized following incident in Midlands town

Four men have been arrested and charged following public order and criminal damage incidents that occurred in Offaly.

The arrests were made following a number of incidents of criminal damage in Tullamore on the night of Wednesday April 8 2020, Gardaí were at the scene when an altercation broke out between numerous persons at Arden View Estate.

A man in his early 40s received and apparent stab injury to the head and was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A second man was brought to hospital with an injury to the arm. A car was also damaged during the incident.

In a follow-up operation conducted by local Gardaí with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, four men (two in their 20s, one in his late teens and one in his late 40s) were arrested.

A number of weapons believed to have been used during the public order incident were also seized for technical examination.

The four men were detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The men have since been charged in connection with this incident and they appeared at Tullamore District Court on Friday, April 10. Investigations are ongoing.