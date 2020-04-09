Man hospitalised with stab wounds following serious incident in Tullamore

A man in his 40s was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the head after a serious incident in Tullamore this afternoon.

The man's injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

A second man was taken to hospital in a second ambulance with a wound to the arm.

At approximately 1.40pm today, local Gardaí and the Garda Armed Support Unit responded to a public order incident in the Arden View area of Tullamore where a serious altercation took place involving at least six people. Gardaí are still at the scene this evening.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.