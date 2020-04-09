Man hospitalised with stab wounds following serious incident in Tullamore
Man hospitalised with stab wounds following serious incident in Tullamore
A man in his 40s was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the head after a serious incident in Tullamore this afternoon.
The man's injuries are believed to be serious but not life threatening.
A second man was taken to hospital in a second ambulance with a wound to the arm.
At approximately 1.40pm today, local Gardaí and the Garda Armed Support Unit responded to a public order incident in the Arden View area of Tullamore where a serious altercation took place involving at least six people. Gardaí are still at the scene this evening.
No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on