Miriam remains in the Late Late Show hot seat as Ryan recuperates from Covid-19

With Ryan Tubridy still getting over the coronavirus, tomorrow night's Late Late Show on RTÉ One will be presented by Miriam O'Callaghan and she has some interesting guests.

Speaking from home today, Ryan Tubridy thanked people for the support.

"I want to thank everyone for their good wishes over the past number of days. I am very grateful to be through this virus, and, to keep safe I will be adhering to best practice and not be returning to work until next week.

"I am acutely aware that other people are going through much more serious pain and I want to send them my warmest wishes at this difficult time. Miriam did a great job last Friday, as I'm sure she will tomorrow night, and I want to thank her and the team for keeping the show on the road," he said.

Joe Wicks, the online fitness instructor whose workout sessions have been watched by millions in recent weeks, will talk about the importance of exercise, as well as his decision to donate ad revenue from his YouTube videos to the NHS. Laura Whitmore, presenter of Love Island, will also be on tomorrow night's show, speaking from her home in London.

John Sheahan, beloved composer and musician with The Dubliners, will talk to Miriam about how he is managing and getting to grips with cocooning. Country music singer Philomena Begley will also be interviewed about how she is coping in County Tyrone.

On the show, Michael Prendergast, a 28-year-old from Kerry who was hospitalised with Covid-19, will be speaking about his experience of contracting the virus, and his subsequent recovery. Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, will be in studio to discuss the marked increase in calls to the service by concerned elderly members of the community who are living alone. Gavin James, acclaimed singer-songwriter and ambassador for ALONE, will perform a number of songs in studio, and viewers of The Late Late Show will be invited to donate to help raise much-needed funds for the charity.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, April 3 at 9.35pm