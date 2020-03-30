Make-A-Wish Ireland raise €80,000 for children with life threatening diseases

The Make-A-Wish Ireland Charity are delighted to announce, that they have achieved their target of raising €80,000 through their annual Wish Day initiatives.

This year, being fraught with difficulty, forced the Charity to cancel their national on-street collections due to the outbreak of COVID 19. Following on from advice from the HSE and the Government, and in the interests of Public Health and Safety, the annual fundraiser became a “Virtual Wish Day” with members of the public being asked to donate through a dedicated text line, or via the charity’s website www.makeawish.ie

Wish Day is a key fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Ireland who grant some 200 wishes annually for children with life threatening illnesses such as cancer, cystic fibrosis and heart disease.

The charity receives no government support, and it is only through the kind donations of the general public that the work of Make-A-Wish can happen.

Make-A-Wish CEO Susan O’Dwyer says the organisation "are absolutely delighted with this result. We cannot thank the general public, and media, enough for their support. A big thanks to our corporate partners and specifically SPAR who are still supporting this incredible organisation. Wish Day is critical to our fundraising, and in light of Covid-19, has become even more important to us as we know of at least 10 key fundraising events that have been cancelled for the months ahead. In times like this hope is even more important, and the hope and strength we give our children is critical to their abilities to battle their illness. Thank you so much for your ongoing support."