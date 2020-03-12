An Post issues coronavirus Covid-19 statement on post and parcel services

Post Offices will remain open and Postal Service to operate as normal

An Post is carefully monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Detailed Business Continuity Plans are in place and we are working closely with the HSE Expert team, the Health Threats Coordination Group and international postal organisations.

· In order to help keep Ireland’s supply-chains running, An Post is working to ensure the continuity of mails, parcels and post office services over the coming weeks.

· Mails & parcel collection and delivery services will operate as normal (except to countries to which services are suspended - currently China and Mongolia).

· Delivery times may vary as we strive to facilitate flexible working times for staff.

· The HSE advises that there is no evidence of a risk of contracting the virus that causes Covid-19 by handling money, mails or parcels.

· All Post Offices will remain open for business as usual.

· Special arrangements for post office customers unable to collect their regular DEASP payments (e.g. Pensions) are now in place. A nominated Temporary Agent may collect the payment on their behalf, on production of necessary ID and documentation – Details at the Post Office or anpost.com.

· State Savings and An Post Money Current Account services are working normally

· Please see anpost.com for updates

“At this difficult time for everyone, our objective is to ensure the health & safety of staff, the continuity of business for An Post’s customers and to assist the national effort wherever possible,” said An Post CEO, David McRedmond.