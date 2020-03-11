Gardaí warn public to be vigilant of fraudsters exploiting spread of Covid-19 coronavirus

An Garda Síochana would like to make the public aware of the possibility for fraudsters exploiting the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus to carry out scams either online or in person.

The main types of scams include phishing, social engineering scams and fraudulent selling / trading.

