Met Éireann warns Storm Dennis to bring very wet and very windy weather this weekend

The country is on alert for more very wet and very windy weather as Storm Dennis crosses the Atlantic towards Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Storm Dennis warning the storm will bring some very wet and very windy weather over the weekend and into Monday. Some flooding is likely and damaging gusty winds with some disruption possible.

Met Eireann says Weather Warnings will be issued on Friday.

The Advisory covers from 3am on Saturday until 12pm on Monday.