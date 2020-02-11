Launch of Regional Multi-Agency Forums with gardai

An Garda Síochána is initiating Regional Multi-Agency Forums in association with the regional Waste Enforcement Regulatory Lead Authorities (WERLA’s), the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the National Transfrontier Shipment Office.

The objective of the regional forums are to facilitate a co-ordinated approach to target all levels of criminality in these areas.

The forums will establish formal contacts between the agencies and in doing so, facilitate networks within each of the four Garda regions. There will be meetings on a quarterly basis, where matters of concern can be highlighted and addressed through a multi-agency enforcement capacity. The root principal is to generate a mechanism where each organisation brings with them unique skills and expertise necessary to combat environmental and wildlife crimes.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Superintendent Walter O'Sullivan said, "Environmental and Wildlife Crime is a key portfolio undertaken by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation within An Garda Síochána. The modus operandi of such crimes are ever evolving with its perpetrators always looking for opportunities and ways to avoid detection by law enforcement. The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have therefore initiated a network enabling a multi-faceted enforcement approach by bringing together key stakeholders in all four Garda regions to target such criminality. As such, I believe that this initiative will build strong working relationships essential in combatting those who profit from illegality at the cost of the wider society."