Met Éireann warns that widespread snow and ice on the way

Met Eireann is warning of snow and ice for Ireland on Monday and Tuesday and has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning.

According to Met Eireann, there will be widespread wintry showers on Monday and Tuesday with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north. Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes.

The Status Yellow Warning is in place from 00:01 on Monday until 23.59 on Tuesday.

Snow/ice Warning issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Countrywide

Valid: 48 hrs from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday



For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/qdyZFVFB2I — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 9, 2020

Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day and still very windy with a significant wind chill factor. Very showery too, still wintry at times, with hail, sleet and snow. Westerly winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Highs of only 3 to 7 degrees. Winds moderating overnight with some frost and ice developing too, and overnight lows of -1 to 2 degrees.