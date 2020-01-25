Gardai searching for teenager missing from the Midlands

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ronan Quinn who is missing from his home in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Ronan was last seen on the evening of January 22 in Athlone.

He is described as being 5'6'' in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffa jacket, black runners and a baseball cap

Anyone who has seen Ronan or anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.