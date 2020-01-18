Longford hit with Met Éireann weather warning as temperatures plummet

Longford has been included in a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning.

All counties in Connacht and Leinster have been issued with the warning which warns of freezing temperatures on Friday night.

"Temperatures are expected to fall as low as minus 4 degrees tonight, with the coldest temperatures around dawn, staying below freezing until mid-morning on Saturday," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 6pm on Friday until 11am on Saturday morning.

Caution is advised on all roads with treacherous driving conditions expected.