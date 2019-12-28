UPDATE: Man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve found 'safe and sound'

A man who was missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve has been found safe and well.

Earlier today, the Brewery Tap put up an appeal for information on its missing staff member Pawel Walkowiak.

ORIGINAL STORY: MISSING PERSON: Gardaí and Tullamore pub seeking information on staff member missing 'for the last few days'

Gardai also issued an appeal for information this evening.

However in a post on Facebook, The Brewery Tap has confirmed that Pawel has been found 'safe and sound' and thanked everyone for their help.