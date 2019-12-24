The latest weather forecast for Christmas Day from Met Eireann is for it to be a mainly dry day with some outbreaks of rain in places later in the today.

Tonight (Christmas Eve) will be cold and clear with lowest temperatures of between - 2 and +2 degrees. Winds will be light variable or westerly. A widespread frost will develop with fog developing in patches by dawn.

The weather forecast for Christmas Day is for it to start cold and frosty with clear skies. It'll be a mainly dry day with hazy sunshine giving way to cloud later, bringing a freshening southeast wind, which will become strong and gusty in the southwest by evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/E4NlY3TU5l — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 24, 2019

On Christmas evening cloud will thicken in the southwest bringing outbreaks of rain there. The rain will spread quickly northeastwards over the country through the night on Christmas night, clearing to showers later. The strong southeast wind will veer southerly and decrease moderate to fresh by morning with the clearing rain.

Temperatures will rise over the night and will continue to rise through Thursday.