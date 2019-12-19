Dundalk woman Lisa Smith granted bail

Lisa Smith, the accused ISIS member currently being detained in Limerick Prison has been granted bail this Thursday afternoon at a High Court hearing after pleading to be with her child.

The 38-year-old former Defence Forces member has been granted bail under certain conditions, including an internet and social media ban and is said to move to a location in the northeast of the country.

Ms Smith, who denies the charges against her, has been held in a "specialist regime" in Limerick Prison since December 4.

The Co Louth native was radicalised while in Ireland and travelled to Syria in 2015 to join the middle eastern terror group, ISIS.

The former soldier returned to Ireland on December 1 with her two-year-old daughter after she was located in a Syrian Refugee camp.

Upon arrival, Ms Smith was arrested and questioned for a period of three days before being charged with being a member of ISIS, and refused bail by the District Court.

As of today, Ms Smith can take up bail and must comply with certain conditions and remain in Limerick Prison until she lodges €500, and €1,000 is put forward by an independent surety.

Mr Justice Eagar today ordered for the restriction of the publication of evidence in support of the objection to bail in order to protect the integrity of the jury system.

This Thursday afternoon, Ms Smith, agreed that she would comply with any order made by the court.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Eagar said the mother-of-one was accused of membership of a terrorist organisation, adding that it was a serious offence that could result in an eight-year sentence.

It was stated that Ms Smith is entitled to the presumption of innocence and the presumption of bail, which precedent states must be granted in most cases.

Her bail conditions include signing into a garda station twice daily between 10am and 1pm and 3pm and 6pm, as well as having to remain indoors from 8pm until 7am the following day.

Ms Smith cannot leave the jurisdiction or apply for new travel documentation, after already having lost her passport.

In addition, she must provide gardaí with a contact phone number within 48 hours of taking up bail, and if her phone isn't answered when gardaí call it would be a breach of bail and she would return to custody.

Ms Smith will face her next hearing on January 8 at Dublin District Court.