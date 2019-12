Pedestrian killed after being struck by car on motorway in Kildare

Gardaí in Naas are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred late last night, (Saturday, December 7) in the townland of Greenhills, Kilcullen, Kildare.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene, and the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 is closed at present to allow for examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

A male pedestrian in his mid 30s was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. The deceased was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary in Naas General Hospital. The male driver of the car (early 20s) was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 prior to the collision or who may have witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage of the collision to contact them as Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.