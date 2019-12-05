Gardai seek help in locating missing Limerick man

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34 year-old Bryan Keehan.

Bryan was last seen in the Denmark Street area of Limerick city on Saturday 30th November 2019. He is described as being 5'5" tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Bryan is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

