Weekend weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weekend weather forecast for Ireland from Met Éireann features a weather warning with a flooding risk as rain is set to be a big feature of the weekend's weather in Ireland.

The forecaster is issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

It says further spells of heavy rain is expected with a continued risk of thundery downpours and flooding. The warning is valid until 3pm on Saturday.

The weather forecast Ireland for the weekend will see low-pressure dominating says Met Éireann. More details below tweet.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. November 22, 2019

Persistent and occasionally heavy rain will move in across the eastern half of the country overnight on Friday, with the risk of spot flooding. Staying mostly dry across the west and southwest, but with patches of frost and fog. Rather cold, with lowest temperatures 1 to 5 degrees, in light northerly breezes.

Saturday will be a rather dull day with scattered falls of rain, persistent at times across eastern counties. Drier and somewhat brighter across the west and southwest, however mist and fog patches may be slow to clear these parts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in light northerly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain over the midlands, north and east will gradually clear northeastwards on Saturday night, with the dry clear intervals in the west and south extending countrywide by dawn. Lows of 0 to 5 degrees with a risk of frost, coldest under the long clear spells in the south. Winds becoming light southwest to south or variable overnight, allowing mist and fog patches to form.

Mainly dry and bright in the north and east to begin on Sunday, with any early mist, fog and residual drizzle patches clearing, but thickening cloud in the west and south heralding the arrival of outbreaks of rain in Munster during the morning. The cloud and rain will gradually spread northeastwards over the country during the afternoon, with the heaviest of the rain likely to affect southern and later eastern coastal counties. Top temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds, freshening on southern and southwestern coasts.

Further spells of rain on Sunday night. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees. Moderate to fresh east to southeast winds, strong and gusty on western, northern and eastern coasts for a time, becoming light southeast or variable by dawn.