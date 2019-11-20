Man in his 60s dies in fatal road collision in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision, involving a van and a jeep that occurred on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe yesterday evening, Tuesday, November 19, at approximately 7pm.

The sole occupant of the jeep, a male, in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigations.