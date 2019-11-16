Three arrested in relation to Kevin Lunney abduction investigation released from Garda custody

The three persons arrested on Thursday, November 14 in relation to the ongoing investigation into the abduction of Kevin Lunney on September 17 have been released from Garda custody.

All three, two men and one woman, were released without charge in the early hours of this morning and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

