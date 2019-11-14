This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Viewers of this Friday evening's Late Late Show are in for a treat, with Grammy and Emmy award-winning crooner Harry Connick Jr teaming up with the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra for a special performance on the show.

Four months on from the death of comedian Brendan Grace, Brendan's wife Eileen Grace, and daughters Melanie and Amanda will be in studio to chat to Ryan about coming to terms with Brendan's death, and to express their gratitude for the kindness offered by people throughout Ireland during his illness and when the legendary Irish entertainer passed away in July.

The young Irish people with answers to the climate question will be in studio as 50 members of RTÉ's Youth Assembly on Climate chat to Ryan.

Art from Banksy and Andy Warhol will also be on display as Ryan speaks to presenter-turned-artist The lma Mansfield about this weekend's art fair, Art Source.

And singer Mary Black will be joining us, both to chat to Ryan and to perform alongside the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra.

All of this, and more, on The Late Late Show, November 15 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.