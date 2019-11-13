Garda investigation into attacks on sex workers

Detectives attached to ‘Operation Quest’ team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, are liaising with local Detective Units in relation to a number of recent attacks on Sex Workers primarily in the Dublin Area.



Since the middle of October, seven attacks have occurred nationwide on sex workers advertising sexual services on online sites. Investigation into these attacks are at an advanced stage.

According to a spokesperson from An Garda Síochána:



"The motive for these attacks appears to be monetary gain, although violence has been used and they have been terrifying incidents for the injured parties (female and male) involved.



"On each occasion an online appointment is made, but when the ‘client’ arrives the sex worker is attacked and robbed by a number of males.



"An Garda Síochána is working closely with all the injured parties involved in these incidents. We are treating these victims with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.

"An Garda Síochána is appealing to any sex worker who may have been subject to a similar attack to immediately report the incident. You will be treated confidentially with compassion and sensitivity."



An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person with information on these callous, targeted attacks to please contact Gardaí to assist in bringing these dangerous attackers to justice. An Garda Síochána can be contacted via the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A list of victim support groups are available HERE