Car leaves the road in snowy conditions in midlands

A car has left the road and ended up in a ditch amid treacherous driving conditions this evening.

The incident occurred on the N80 outside Killeigh in Co Offaly. No injuries were reported.

Gardai have subsequently said conditions are "extremely treacherous on roads around Laois and Offaly."

They urged drivers to slow down.

"Everything changes about driving in these conditions," they said.

A yellow warning for rain, sleet and snow remains in place in both counties until 2am on Thursday.

