Two arrested following seizure of over €170,000 worth of drugs in Roscommon town

Gardaí in Roscommon are investigating a seizure of over €170,000 worth of drugs at a number of houses in Roscommon town yesterday, Tuesday, November 5.

Following on from investigations warrants were obtained and searches conducted at a number of houses, where one man (20 years) and one woman (31 years) was arrested and drugs and money seized.

A quantity of cannabis and cocaine was seized with an estimated street value in excess of €170,000 (subject to analysis) and a large sum of cash.

The man and woman were arrested at two separate houses and are both currently detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations ongoing.