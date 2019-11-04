Breaking: Significant arrest in the threat to life against Martin Kenny TD

Leitrim Gardai have this afternoon (November 4) made a 'significant arrest' in the investigation into the threat to life against Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny.

Superintendent Kevin English confirmed to our sister newspaper, the Leitrim Observer, that Gardaí have arrested a male in his 40s outside Thurles, Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The man is being held at Thurles Garda Station under Section 4 of the Ciminal Justice Act 1984 for questioning.

Gardai said at the moment they can only say the man is from the Thurles area.

