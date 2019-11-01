Two men to appear before court this morning in relation to criminal damage and assault incident at Falsk
File photo: Two men to appear before court this morning in relation to criminal damage and assault incident at Falsk
This morning, Friday, November 1, two males (aged in their 50s and 40s) were arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at a house at Falsk, Roscommon on Sunday, December 16, last year.
Both men will appear before Castlerea District Court this morning at 11.30am charged in connection with this incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on