Gardai appeal for whereabouts of Limerick man missing for two weeks

GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts a Limerick man, who has been missing for two weeks.

Michael Weldon, 58, from Castletroy, was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 14, at his home.

Gardai said that despite ongoing searches in the last number of days, Michael has yet to be located and local Gardaí are appealing for information.

Also read: Good Samaritan hands in wallet filled with cash to midlands garda station

Michael is described as approximately 5ft 6” in height, of slim build, and has a fresh scar on his head from a recent accident, a spokesperson said.

Michael's car was located on October 16 on the bank of the River Shannon in Limerick, near St Michael's Rowing Club on O'Callaghan Strand.

"It is unknown what Michael was wearing at the time of his disappearance," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Also read: Met Éireann weather forecast shows Storm Pablo could hit by Halloween