Gardaí confirm body of missing Leitrim man has been found following Clifden search

In sad news this evening, Gardaí have confirmed that the body of missing Leitrim man Cathal Whelan has been located.

Gardaí had sought the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 23 years old Cathal, from Carrigallen, who went missing in the Clifden area a week ago, on Tuesday, October 15.



Many of Cathal's friends assisted in the intensive search which came to an end earlier today following the recovery of his body.



The Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.

Sympathy is extended to Mr Whelan's family and friends.

