Luxury car and watch seized during CAB operations in Waterford, Limerick and Cork
National News
A Rolex watch and Audi Q7 SUV were among items seized during a CAB operation in three counties on Thursday.
As a result of ongoing investigations and information developed from local Divisional Criminal Assets profiler, The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit (Limerick Division) conducted a search operation targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building services and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.
A total of nine searches were conducted across counties Limerick, Cork and Waterford.
The searches included four residential premises, one business premises and three professional premises, including accountants, architects and a motor dealership.
Today’s searches were conducted under CAB Warrant, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act, 1996 as amended.
Among the assets seized were: A Rolex watch, electronic storage devices, paperwork relating to business, financial documents and a 181 registered Audi Q7 SUV.
Investigations are ongoing.
