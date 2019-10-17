Luxury car and watch seized during CAB operations in Waterford, Limerick and Cork

A Rolex watch and Audi Q7 SUV were among items seized during a CAB operation in three counties on Thursday.

As a result of ongoing investigations and information developed from local Divisional Criminal Assets profiler, The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit (Limerick Division) conducted a search operation targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building services and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.

A total of nine searches were conducted across counties Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

The searches included four residential premises, one business premises and three professional premises, including accountants, architects and a motor dealership.

Today’s searches were conducted under CAB Warrant, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act, 1996 as amended.

Among the assets seized were: A Rolex watch, electronic storage devices, paperwork relating to business, financial documents and a 181 registered Audi Q7 SUV.

Investigations are ongoing.