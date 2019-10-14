Met Eireann rainfall warning in place in Longford until midnight

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning is valid until midnight on Monday.

Heavy rainfall will occur during the period indicated with the potential for heavy downpours locally and during shorter intervals.

There is potential for flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.

