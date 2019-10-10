Gardaí issue appeal for dashcam footage after fatal midlands road crash

An elderly man has died in hospital due to injuries sustained in a crash in the midlands on Monday, October 7.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision between a van and a cyclist that occurred on the Roscrea to Shinrone Road (R491), Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly, at approximately 6.20pm on Monday, October 7.

The cyclist aged in his 70s was brought to Limerick University Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday, October 9 as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí at Birr Garda Station are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled on this road between 6pm and 6:30pm on Monday or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

