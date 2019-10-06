Gardaí and emergency services at scene of light aircraft accident in Wexford
Gardaí and Emergency services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft accident which occurred at Duncormick, Co Wexford at approximately 5.45pm this evening, Sunday, October 6.
Initial reports indicate that there are two casualties.
The Air Accident Investigation unit are travelling to the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified.
