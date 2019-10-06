Motorcyclist killed and another hospitalised following fatal collision 

A man has been killed and another injured following a fatal road collision in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision involving a motorcycle and a car on the N81 at Poulaphouca, which occurred at approximately 3.30pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, a second male motorcyclist was injured and has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene. The road is expected to stay closed for a number of hours and diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, particularly any motorists with dash cam footage, to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059-6482610 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.