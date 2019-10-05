Weather forecast for the weekend shows more heavy rain on the way in wake of Storm Lorenzo

The weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann is for more heavy rain for Ireland with the risk of spot flooding in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for the day to start out mainly dry and cloudy with outbreaks of rain arriving early in to the west. These will spread eastwards and turn heavy with the risk of spot flooding. It will start to clear the west coast by the time it arrives in the east. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees. The fresh to strong southeast wind will veer westerly with the clearing rain.

The outlook for Saturday night is for a mainly dry night with isolated showers a little more frequent around western to coastal areas. Winds will become mainly light to moderate westerly in direction with misty conditions developing again as temperatures will fall to 9 or 10 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, there will be yet another spell of rain arriving Sunday night from the west but Sunday itself will be a dry day with mist clearing early and sunshine developing in light winds. Temperatures will reach 15 to 17 degrees and light to moderate westerly winds will once again freshen overnight as the rain moves west to east. The rain will be heavy and bring more spot flooding.