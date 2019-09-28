Male pedestrian dies after he was struck by a bus

Gardaí in Virginia Co Cavan are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N3 at Lisgrey, Virginia, Co Cavan at approximately 10.15pm last night, Friday, September 27.

A male pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a bus.

The scene is being examined by Garda Collision Forensic Examiners and the road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Virginia on 049-8547002 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.