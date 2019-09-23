Female pedestrian dies after she was struck by a car

A 69 year old woman has died following a road traffic collision in Donegal.

A female pedestrian was fatally injured after she was struck by a car at Tinnycahill, Clar, Co Donegal on Sunday, September 22 at approximately 8pm.

She was pronounced dead at scene and the body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene is ongoing and the road remains closed to traffic.



Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 0719858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.

