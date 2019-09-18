Speed van operators may go on strike in row over toilet facilities

Speed camera operators may go on strike after voting for industrial action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Siptu members work for GoSafe, the company that runs the speed camera service for the State.

Siptu officials said they were due to meet on Monday to discuss their next move.

Some staff also allege that strict shift patterns leaves them with little choice but to carry a plastic bottle for use in toilet breaks.