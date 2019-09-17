Gardaí launch investigation as woman killed and three hospitalised following road crash

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles, which occurred at Kilnamanagh, Oulart, Co Wexford, this afternoon Tuesday, September 17, at approximately 1:30pm.

A female in her 50s was taken to Wexford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two males and a female were also taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene. The road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled the road at the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 9233 534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

